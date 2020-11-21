Spain’s government pays up for 2019 storm damage

SPAIN’S central government allocated €2.611 million to Almeria municipalities and the Diputacion for repairs needed after the September 2019 storms.

Cantoria, Arboleas, Seron, Almeria City, Pulpi, Nijar, Huercal-Overa, Tabernas, Fondon, Instinción, Cuevas del Almanzora, Padules, Olula de Castro, Vélez-Blanco, Abrucena, Bacares, Taberno and Fines as well as the provincial council will all receive cash for destruction to municipal infrastructure, equipment and services.

“Given the scale of those losses, the Spanish government responded immediately, helping municipalities to restore essential public services and return their affected zones to normal,” said Manuel de la Fuente Arias, the central government’s Sub-delegation in Almeria following the announcement in the Official State Bulletin (BOE).

“Town halls that were affected are now receiving these grants to offset their expenditure in emergency repairs to municipal infrastructure,” De la Fuente Arias added.

The largest amount goes to the Diputacion, which receives €337,426, followed by Cantoria (€304,012) and Arboleas (€175,607).

Taberno came bottom of the government’s list with €7,861 and Fines (€3,928).

