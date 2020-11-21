Shop locally to help Mojacar businesses

MOJACAR CONTIGO is persuading residents and visitors to shop and eat out locally with a Christmas draw for €15,000 in €50 vouchers.

The €15,000 that Mojacar town hall is spending on the scheme is an allocation from the Culture department’s Budget, which will not be spent on events that would ordinarily be held over Christmas.

Clients spending in local shops, bars and restaurants between November 27 and December 13 will receive tickets for a draw that is to be streamed live on the town hall’s YouTube channel on December 18.

“Visit local stores and help their recovery after all they went through during the pandemic,” the town hall declared.

So far, 50 Mojacar businesses of all kinds, including shops and restaurants in the Pueblo and coastal areas, are already taking part in the scheme.

Meanwhile the town hall’s Tourism department has produced a Guia Oficial de Mojacar app, a virtual guide produced by the town hall’s Tourism department that can be downloaded free for IOS and Android.

Originally launched in 2014, this has been continually updated and also gives details of the businesses taking part in the vouchers scheme.

Information about participating establishments can also be found on the Mojacar Ofertas Facebook page.

As well as practical information about Mojacar’s wealth of shops, restaurants and bars, the guide includes daily news on changing menus and special offers.

