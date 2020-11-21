SHAMIMA Begum’s ISIS husband tells her to build a new life in the UK and vows to soon join her.

-- Advertisement --



Begum’s Dutch jihadist partner, Yago Riedjik, has vowed he will join her in Britain as she prepares to go before the Supreme Court in her bid to return to her home country. Shamima Begum’s ISIS fighter husband has told her to “stay strong” in the run-up to Supreme Court trial, Begum’s partner Yago Riedijk, 28, wed the young ISIS recruit when she was only 15 years old, a matter of weeks after she fled her home in London for the terrorist organisation’s base in Syria back in 2015.

The jihadi bride, now 21, is currently being held in a north Syrian camp after she was stripped of her British citizenship. She has since been pushing UK courts to force the British Government to allow her to return to her home in Bethnal Green, East London. Last year, Shamima cruelly dismissed the Manchester Bombings during an interview amid reports she was part of the notorious “morality policy” in the Islamic State, which added to the public uproar about the possibility of her returning to Britain.

Showing little repentance for joining ISIS, Riedijk said he ‘would never have gotten to know my wife’ if he had not joined the terrorist group. He added that he himself would like to return to Europe and face trial in the Netherlands where his prison sentence could be as short as six years.

Begum claims she married Riedijk 10 days after arriving in Syria in 2015, having fled her home and family to join ISIS. Tracked down to a detention centre in 2019, Riedijk claimed that the marriage to 15-year-old Begum was ‘her own choice’.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Shamima Begum’s ISIS Husband Tells her to Build a New Life in the UK ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.