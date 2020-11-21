Medical Miracle in Seville as a woman with a brain hemorrhage gives birth to a healthy baby daughter.

-- Advertisement --



Doctors from various departments of Seville’s Virgen del Rocio hospital successfully managed to deliver the child of a woman who suffered a brain hemorrhage during pregnancy.

The 29-year-old mother, Saray, suffered a left hemiplegia 27 weeks into her pregnancy, leading to a high risk of dangerous cerebral bleeding. Experts in neurosurgery, gynecology, neonatology and anesthesia worked closely to monitor the mother and her unborn child until she was due to give birth.

In a highly complex procedure during the birth, doctors delivered a Caesarian while others simultaneously worked to remove the cerebral malformation. Thanks to the staff’s immense skill and collaboration, the operation was a huge success. Healthy baby Pilar was successfully delivered and her mother’s condition greatly improved.

Just three days after the medical miracle, Saray was transferred to the Women’s Hospital where she was even able to breastfeed her new daughter.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Seville Woman with Brain Hemorrhage Successfully Gives Birth”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.