SEVEN people die after drinking hand sanitiser because they ran out of booze



Are you dying for a drink? If so, it might be time to think twice about the lengths you’d go to for a bevvie, as seven people in Russia have lost their lives from drinking hand sanitizer after they ran out of booze at a house party.

Local news reported that a total of nine people drank the antiseptic wash widely used to clean hands during the coronavirus pandemic, which was 69 per cent methanol, when they ran out of alcohol. The victims were at a residence in Tomtor in the east of the country.

In a statement, the Federal Public Health watchdog said: “Nine cases of poisoning with sanitiser have been registered, including seven that were fatal .”

The regional state prosecutor said: “The poisoning took place as a result of drinking sanitiser.”

Three others are in a critical condition as a result of the incident which officials said was related to alcoholism.

