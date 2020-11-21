Scotland registers 887 new Covid cases and 37 deaths

Scotland has registered 887 new Covid cases and 37 deaths in the last 24 hours as ICU figures hit 100.

LAST Saturday, the daily figures were 1,118 and 36.

As of yesterday, Friday, November 20, 1,193 people in hospital patients were confirmed to have coronavirus.

Today’s recorded cases comes 24 hours after 11 local authorities in Scotland entered the toughest ‘level 4’ restrictions, with the objective of allowing people more freedom at Christmas.

Level 4 restrictions include the closure of pubs, bars, restaurants, cafes, non-essential shops and holiday accommodation.


