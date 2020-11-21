Russia and Japan set record highs for daily Covid cases

Russia and Japan have today set record highs for daily Covid cases.

AS the pandemic worsens in Russia, the country today registered 24,822 new coronavirus cases – a new all-time high – taking the total to 2,064,748 since the start of the pandemic.

Recorded deaths have risen by 467 since yesterday, to 35,778.

Relatively successful at containing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, with social distancing and the widespread use of masks, and less than 2,000 deaths, Japan has reached a record number of cases in the last 24 hours.

The health ministry confirmed there have been 2,418 registered since yesterday.

