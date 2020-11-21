RUDY Giuliani’s son and aide to Donald Trump, Andrew Giuliani, has tested positive for coronavirus



Andy Giuliani announced via Twitter on Friday morning, November 20 that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating at his Washington DC home.

-- Advertisement --



“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19,” he tweeted. “I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing. I am feeling OK. I have a light cold at this point.”

This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing. — Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) November 20, 2020



Andrew is just the latest in a long line of Trump administration and campaign officials who have contracted the virus, with Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr testing positive on Friday.

As his son battles the virus, Rudy Giuliani continues to fight Trump’s legal campaign to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Rudy Giuliani’s son has tested positive for coronavirus”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.