Rally to ask for aid in Marbella

Friday, November 20 saw a procession of cars travelling in Marbella to protest for aid from local government.

The businesses involved in this rally were asking for direct aid from the local council for the hostelry traders of Marbella, they drove from Pablo Raez Boulevard along Severo Ocho until reaching Puerto banus.

Local police recorded fifty (50) vehicles in total as being in the rally or procession.

One of the lead vehicles had been made to look like a hearse complete with wreaths on the side and posters with Rest In Peace in initials written along with “Marbella for rent ” signs.

Approximately 250 people were associated with the action that started at 10 am, and it is becoming an all too familiar sight in towns across the Andalucia.

Local people with businesses feel they must protest or demonstrate the fact that their livelihoods are dying along with the economy of Spain and something has to be done starting with more help form local councils.

