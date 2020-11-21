Queen Prepares to ‘semi-retire’ as Charles Stands By to Become King ‘in all but name’- says former butler.

A former butler to the Prince of Wales has revealed that the queen could be set for semi-retirement and hand over further duties to Prince Charles rather than abdicate the throne in the very near future.

The Queen, 94, who is the longest-reigning monarch in British history, has served as head of state for the past 68 years. Retirement plans for the Queen have once again surfaced in recent weeks with a number of key milestones on the horizon. Several royal experts have suggested the monarch could step down from duty after her 95th birthday in 2021 or in 18 months’ time when she celebrates her 70th Platinum Jubilee.

Former royal butler to the Prince of Wales, Grant Harrold, believes the Queen will stay as the official monarchy until her death but insisted she could “hand over the reins of the monarchy in all but name” to her son. Mr Harrold, who worked in the royal household from 2004-2011, added Charles could inherit further patronages from the Queen in the coming years.

He also referred to a promise made by the then Princess Elizabeth on her 21st birthday in 1947. The future monarch vowed to serve her country for her “whole life” during a speech in Cape Town on April 21, 1947.

