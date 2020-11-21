PSG May Have To Choose Between Mbappe Or Neymar in forthcoming Contract Talks, as they Can Not Afford the Wage Bills of Both Stars together.

Paris Saint-Germain has a huge financial headache looming on the horizon, as contract discussions take place, which means PSG may have to choose which of their superstars to let go, Neymar, or Kylian Mbappe.

Reports coming out of the French capital, by the football newspapers say that the club wants to retain both of the players, but that it is not financially viable with the current coronavirus situation.

Rumour has it that should the decision have to be made, then next Summer, the club would retain the French World Cup winner, Mbappe, and sell Brazilian, Neymar, who is currently on a salary of €24m a season, to the highest bidder. Neymar, along with Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, is one of the highest-paid footballers in Europe and has apparently demanded a pay rise in his next contract, which is up for renewal in 2022, but he has stated his desire to stay with the French club, and of course, they want to retain the services of such a highly talented player.

Leonardo, the PSG coach, is fully aware that a lucrative new offer to the younger player, Mbappe, is really the only way the club can stop his rumoured exit to La Liga giants, Real Madrid next season.

