POLICE DISBAND PARTY IN TRIANA

Local police in Triana, Seville broke up a young person party on Friday night, November 20.

The party was being held in a house rented by the occupants in total 15 people believed to be teenagers were celebrating in the property.

At around 11.30 pm local police decided to disband the party as it represented a breach in the current restrictions of no more than 6 people in a meeting from the same household.

No matter what age the residents, everyone was at risk if they went against the distancing rules they were reminded.

More and more fines and sanctions are being issued against flouters of the current lockdown rules.

Health officials remind local law enforcement that we must get a grip on the pandemic, and people of any age must be reminded to follow the rules to the end of reaching some normality.

