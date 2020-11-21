Pensioner killed by bus in Valencia

PENSIONER killed after being run over by a bus in Valencia



A 60-year-old man died on Saturday, November 21 after being run over by a Valencia EMT bus on Barraques del Figuero Street, in the Natzaret area, as confirmed by the Emergency Information and Coordination Centre.

The Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU) rushed to the scene early on Saturday morning to attend to the victim, and he was immediately transferred to hospital.

Emergency services tried to resuscitate the victim; however, local news reports stated that the pensioner died shortly after from serious injuries acquired as a result of the accident.

