PAY OR STAY ‘CLIENT’ TOLD

The national police of Seville have released a man previously held against his will for not paying for sexual services he had received.

The man had been detained by up to 5 (five) women in the establishment in Nervion in Seville.

Both parties have arrested the man for fraud and the women for illegal imprisonment.

During the evening the man had enjoyed the services of the 5 women and its alleged consumed narcotic substances, the services bill came to 3000 (three thousand) euros and when the national police arrived at the property police believed to be a brothel the 5(five) women claimed they had already settled the dispute; however, police chose to arrest the suspects anyway.

The police later established that the women had indeed locked the ‘client’ in the bathroom of the property to prevent him from leaving without paying.

It was further established by the police that previously the man had visited the property known to be a brothel and had in fact paid for services on those occasions.

All parties were brought before the local Justice department of Nervion district in the province of Seville with regards to the alleged offences which occurred on Thursday, November 19. The case continues and could result in fines for those arrested.

