Its been a nightmare of a day for Wayne Rooney in more ways than one.

-- Advertisement --



Wayne Rooney is the rams (derby county’s) interim manager after Philip cocus sacking even though Wayne hasn’t done his badges yet, and they lost today, away to bristol city 1-0 (Famara Diedhiou 78).

That leaves them at the bottom of the championship somewhere nobody wants to be.

As if that wasn’t the news nobody wanted to hear in the Rooney household, then Coleen comes along with news she has lost the first round of the libel battle and defamation contest with Rebekah Vardy and co.

Mr Justice Warby ruled in favour of Rebekah Vardy whose occupation was stated as “model”,

He ruled that there was a clear allegation by Colleen Rooney that Ms Vardy frequently abused her status as a trusted follower of Ms Rooney’s personal Instagram account”.

The libel case continues and will be much more difficult for Colleen to prove after that judgement.

It’s clearly not been the best day for Wayne Rooney. Next week maybe a different story, though.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Nightmare weekend for Rooney”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.