Night watch for Roquetas street-cleaners

ROQUETAS town hall has disinfected all streets and areas used by the public since last March.

This continued without interruption and has been intensified during Covid-19’s second wave.

Disinfection is carried out daily by Roquetas’ street-cleaning concessionary, together with municipal employees and firefighters from the Poniente Brigade, explained Street-Cleaning and Markets councillor Susi Ibañez Toro.

Where possible, cleaning is done at night during the curfew although health centres, care homes and day centres are cleaned between 6am and 9am, ready for when they open.

