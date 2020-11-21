NHS Chief Expects UK Lockdown Restrictions to Last into the New Year.

The deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, Saffron Cordery, has said she expects the lockdown to continue into the new year to get the UK through the “hump of winter-meets-coronavirus”. She also warned it is too early to think about easing coronavirus restrictions because a drop in infection rates in parts of the country has not yet translated into a drop in hospital admissions. She said there was “huge hope” of a vaccine among hospital staff, but warned against thinking “we can take our foot off the peddle”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a second national lockdown for England to prevent a “medical and moral disaster” for the NHS. He said Christmas may be “very different” but he hoped taking action now would mean families can gather. Pubs, restaurants, gyms and non-essential shops will have to close for four weeks from Thursday, he said.

But unlike the restrictions in spring, schools, colleges and universities were allowed to stay open. After 2 December, the restrictions would be eased and regions would go back to the tiered system, he said. “Christmas is going to be different this year, perhaps very different, but it’s my sincere hope and belief that by taking tough action now we can allow families across the country to be together.” added the PM.