Neighbouring businesses shut down over numerous breaches

Two neighbouring businesses have been shut down for three months over numerous breaches of Covid regulations.

THE Milan Palace and Tudor Rose venues in west London, had their license suspended following a hearing in front of the Ealing License Committee.

In September and October, both establishments hosted wedding ceremonies of up to 150 people and other events which breached regulations “to keep Londoners safe”, said the Metropolitan Police.

In addition to the closure, the Tudor Rose was handed a £1,000 fine for one breach and the Milan Palace was handed an approximate fine of £7,000 for three breaches.

Chief Superintendent Pete Gardner, West Area policing commander, said: “The brazen actions of these neighbouring venues were completely selfish – they deserve to have their license temporarily stripped for putting their community at risk.


“Likewise, their attempts to ignore the rules shows utter contempt for the thousands of legitimate businesses across London who have made excellent efforts to keep their business Covid secure.

