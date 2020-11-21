Multiple Fines at Funeral

The allowed number of people at funerals in Spain under current conditions is 50 (fifty) and no more, but not everybody abides by that.

The national police of Granada had to impose more than 60 fines at a mass burial held in the San Jose De Granada cemetery recently.

Police confirmed more than 100 people attended, some of which fled when they realised the authorities were after them, despite this Police made over 45 sanctions against people who police claim should know better.

The local police were informed, its believed by a member of the public at 5.00 pm. The person a resident who lives close by and was concerned about seeing a large gathering of people.

Granada is one of four (4) provinces with the highest confirmed cases in Andalucia along with Jaen Seville and Cordoba.

The burial was eventually performed with groups of no more than 6(six) people, all wearing the obligatory masks after police had issued sanctions and after a crowd of up to a hundred had dispersed.

