Met Chief Cressida Dick: ‘Police have no interest in crashing Christmas dinner’

Met Chief Cressida Dick has said ‘Police have no interest in crashing Christmas dinner’.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick has she has “no interest in interrupting family Christmas dinners” and said, “the police have lots of other things to be doing.” On enforcement of lockdown restrictions over the festive season, Dame Cressida said she has “no intention” of encouraging officers to be “barging through people’s doors” unless there is a “huge party going on.”

During a Downing Street conference on Friday, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathon Van Tam said there was no “magical number” of days that families could be allowed to meet for Christmas to avoid a spike in cases. It comes as the government is considering what to do about lockdown rules over Christmas, with people still being left unsure if they will be able to see their families after spending the majority of the year apart.

A five-day relaxation of the rules between December 23 and 28 has been mooted, but Public Health England said that could require another month-long lockdown in January. Reports suggest households might be allowed to mix indoors for a five-day period from Christmas Eve, and that ministers are considering plans to allow three or four households to form bubbles.

Dame Cressida said: “We don’t know of course what the rules will be at Christmas. “Let’s see what the rules are, but I have no interest in interrupting family Christmas dinners.”

Dame Cressida also defended the Met’s policing of the second national lockdown in England following criticism when about 30 officers were pictured after being sent to a north London gym. Andreas Michli was issued with £77,000 of fines by Haringey Council after he refused to shut his Zone Gym in Wood Green.



The 34-year-old was finally forced to shut the gym last week after police blocked customers from entering the premises and the council obtained a closure order after a hearing at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

