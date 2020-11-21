MASS Testing Trial Using Pregnancy-Style Kits Could HALVE Quarantine Time for Contacts of Covid Cases.

A mass testing trial using pregnancy-style kits aims to HALVE quarantine time for contacts of Covid cases and even eliminate it altogether which would possibly end needless isolation. Mass testing will be trialled on emergency workers in Liverpool next week and will also be offered to contacts of Covid-19 cases isolating for seven days.

Quarantine for contacts of Covid-19 cases could be halved or eliminated entirely under mass testing plans, it has been suggested. Pregnancy-style testing kits, which give results in minutes, would be used under the plans to identify un-infected contacts and release them from two-week quarantine. The mass testing scheme will be trialled on emergency workers in Liverpool next week, who will return to shifts if they test negative.

It will also be rolled out to the contacts of Covid-19 cases in the city who have been isolating for at least seven days. If the trial is successful, it could be rolled out across the UK – although this isn’t expected to get the green light until next year.

Experts heralded the scheme as offering a way of ‘un-crippling society and parts of the economy that are important at this critical juncture’. Boris Johnson is currently self-isolating for two weeks after having a mask-less meeting with an MP who later tested positive for coronavirus.

It follows mounting concerns that contacts of Covid-19 cases are not following the two-week quarantine requirements, with one survey in September suggesting barely 11 per cent are following the rules.

