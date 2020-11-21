MANCHESTER United Suffer A Sophisticated Cyber Attack on their club’s systems.



Manchester United have been the attempted victims, on Friday, November 20, of “a sophisticated operation by organised criminals”, but luckily, the club had safety measures in place to combat any such potential attacks, and all the club’s personal data and media channels remain unaffected, with fans and members being told there is no cause for alarm, and the match at Old Trafford against West Bromwich Albion, will still take place this Saturday, November 21.

An official statement reads, “Manchester United can confirm that the club has experienced a cyber attack on our systems. The club has taken swift action to contain the attack and is currently working with expert advisers to investigate the incident and minimise the ongoing IT disruption.

Although this is a sophisticated operation by organised cybercriminals, the club has extensive protocols and procedures in place for such an event and had rehearsed for this eventuality. Our cyber defences identified the attack and shut down affected systems to contain the damage and protect data. Club media channels, including our website and app, are unaffected and we are not currently aware of any breach of personal data associated with our fans and customers. We are confident that all critical systems required for matches to take place at Old Trafford remain secure and operational, and that tomorrow’s game against West Bromwich Albion will go ahead”.