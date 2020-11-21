A man was held captive in a Seville brothel for not paying workers, whom he owed around 3000 euro.

-- Advertisement --



Policia Nacional have arrested five sex workers after a man was held captive in a Seville brothel when he couldn’t pay them.

On Thursday, 19th of November, police were called to reports of a man being illegally imprisoned at an address in the Nervion district close to Seville’s city centre. When officers arrived they were told by five women, who explained they were sex workers, that the complaint probably stemmed from a loud argument they’d been having with each other.

When officers insisted they search the brothel, one of the women conceded that there was a client locked in the bathroom. The man told police he’d availed of the women’s sexual services all night alongside consuming drugs, alcohol, and food on the premises even though he knew he had no money. He was reportedly a regular client and had racked up a bill of 3000 euro.

All five women were arrested for imprisoning the man and threatening to kill him, while the client was also taken into custody for the crime of fraud.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man Held Captive in Seville Brothel for Not Paying Workers”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.