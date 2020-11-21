Man Arrested in Connection with Alleged Murder of Village School Teacher Caroline Kayll.

A MAN has been arrested over the murder of a village school teacher, the suspect, 49, was caught by police in Glasgow after the teacher, Caroline Kayll, 47, died in hospital. Ms Kayll and a 15-year-old boy were attacked at a home in the village of Linton in Northumbria. He suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries during the assault and has since been discharged from hospital.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held in custody while he is quizzed by detectives. A 58-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender earlier this week has since been released under investigation- Superintendent Paul Milner, of Northumbria Police, said Ms Kayll’s death was an isolated incident.

He added: “Inquiries into the circumstances leading up to the attack will continue but we would ask the public to avoid speculation.” Ms Kayll worked as a teacher at Atkinson House School, which caters for children with social, emotional and mental health issues. Kayll, 47, worked as a teacher at Atkinson House School, which caters for children with social, emotional and mental health issues.

In a statement, the school in Seghill, Cramlington, said: “Our school community is saddened to hear the news of Caroline’s passing. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this very difficult time.” The teenage boy suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was discharged from the hospital.

