MAINLAND China Reports Just 16 New COVID-19 Cases as Europe Passes 11.5 Million.

-- Advertisement --



Mainland China reported just 16 new COVID-19 cases on November 20, down from 17 the previous day, with seven cases of local transmission and nine cases originating overseas, the country’s health authority said in a statement on Saturday. China’s National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that five of the local transmissions took place in Tianjin and two in Shanghai.

Tianjin, which neighbours the capital Beijing, will launch a three-day universal screening programme covering nearly 3 million of its residents on Saturday. Local officials said on Friday that one community in Tianjin had been placed in lockdown and around 1,900 people have been quarantined, according to the China Daily newspaper. Precautionary measures are also being taken in Shanghai’s Pudong district, city officials said on Saturday.

The two new Shanghai infections involved a security inspector at Pudong International Airport and his wife. However, district official Li Guohua told a news briefing there were no indications so far that these were linked to a previously reported local transmission involving another airport worker.

China has so far reported an accumulated total of 86,414 COVID-19 cases, with the official death toll standing at 4,634- far below the figures from the rest of the world.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mainland China Reports Just 16 New COVID-19 Cases as Europe Passes 11.5 Million ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.