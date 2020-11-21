Long-lost Bob Dylan ‘trove’ sells at auction for €420,000

A long-lost Bob Dylan ‘trove’ containing unpublished song lyrics and the singer-songwriter’s musings about anti-Semitism has sold at auction for $495,000 (€420,000).

BOSTON-BASED R.R. Auction said the collection privately held by the late American blues artist Tony Glover, a longtime friend who died last year, was sold this week to a bidder whose identity was not been disclosed.

The ‘trove’ also included transcripts of Glover’s 1971 interviews with Dylan, and private letters between the two.

The interviews reveal that Nobel Prize winner Dylan had anti-Semitism on his mind when he changed his name from Robert Zimmerman, and that he penned “Lay Lady Lay” for Barbra Streisand.

The documents were put up for auction online by Glover’s widow, Cynthia Nadler.

