Liverpudlians demonstrate over lockdown restrictions

Merseyside Police reported that 15 ‘selfish’ Liverpudlian protesters were arrested during city centre protests which began at 1pm on Saturday, November 21 accused of public order offenses and breaches of coronavirus legislation. Those present were demonstrating against the second national lockdown, which came into effect on November 5.

Merseyside Police have said they would like to “thank the people of Liverpool for their patience” as they dealt with the group, the Liverpool Echo reported.

Chief Superintendent Ngaire Waine said:

“It will be incredibly frustrating for all those people to see that a minority of selfish individuals chose to flout laws brought in to protect the lives of people across Merseyside, putting our communities and themselves at risk.”

Merseyside Police said that they were aware the demonstration was going to take place, and so “[they] introduced a Section 34 Dispersal Zone in the city centre, and deployed significant resources into the city to ensure we could deal with this gathering, encouraging those involved to disperse and taking enforcement action against those committing flagrant breaches of Covid legislation.”

Protests have also taken place in Bournemouth, Glasgow and London’s Hyde Park.

