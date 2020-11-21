LET Me Vaccinate You! Robbie Williams reveals Covid-themed Christmas song



Robbie William’s Christmas hit ‘Can’t stop Christmas’, released on Friday, November 20, could be the perfect antidote to the festive blues as the world anxiously awaits Covid-29 vaccines. His tongue-in-cheek commentary on 2020 features hilarious lyrics about Santa social-distancing and getting hand sanitizer in you stocking.

It begins with the former Take That star singing: “’Oh what a miserable year, but what a time to be alive.

“Sadly some friends disappeared. It’s never been like this before – it feels like we’re at war.”

But Robbie intersperses the serious messages of the song with Christmas crackers like “Santa’s on his sleigh, but now he’s two metres away” and “If you’re wondering what I’d like, socks and sanitizer will do fine”.

Robbie joins the race to be top of the charts this Christmas with Ladbaby, Chris Kamara and Lil Nas X, who all have their eyes on the prize.

In what is sure to be a season super-hit, Williams strikes an optimistic note in the chorus, stressing that “nothing” is going to stop Christmas.

“You can’t take away our season, like you can’t take away the wine.

