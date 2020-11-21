JOE Biden Won the election but Trump’s Fraud Claims Damage American Democracy.

-- Advertisement --



Mr Trump and his team did win one battle and that was sowing discord and doubt about America’s democracy and its political system. The White House has been unusually silent just lately. Normally home to the world’s biggest political megaphone, Mr Trump has started to look more like the silent squatter of late, dangling the prospect he might refuse to hand over the keys to the White House.

Trump told a room full of reporters: “We won by the way – 70 million votes,” before claiming without presenting any evidence, that Democrats “found some ballots… to deter us from doing what is right for the American people”. He doesn’t seem to want an adversarial back and forth, just an uninterrupted platform that he’ll cling on to for as long as he can.

What does Congress say?

Senator Lamar Alexander, who is retiring at the end of the year, said Joe Biden had a “very good chance” of becoming the next president and urged the Trump administration to begin the transition process. The loser of this election should “put the country first, congratulate the winner and help him to a good beginning of the new term,” the Tennessee senator wrote in a statement.

Michigan Representative Fred Upton told reporters Friday, “I’ve not seen any evidence of fraud that would overturn 150,000 and some votes” that Biden leads Trump by in his home state. “No one has shown any evidence” of fraud in Michigan, Upton said.

There is a “right way and a wrong way” for Trump to contest what he “perceives as election irregularities,” Susan Collins, the Maine Senator, said in a statement. “The right way is to compile the evidence and mount legal challenges in our courts. The wrong way is to attempt to pressure state election officials.”

Biden should receive the “briefings, office space, and access to government resources he needs to be ready to govern on Inauguration Day,” Collins said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Joe Biden Won the election but Trump’s Fraud Claims Damage American Democracy ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.