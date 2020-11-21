THIS Morning presenter Holly Willoughby explains her mysterious absence



Holly Willoughby caused ‘Holly Panic’ after being absent from the hit morning show for two days running without explanation. Now the popular presenter has revealed that she had to miss work because two of her kids became ill and had to be tested for coronavirus.

Popular Holly gave fans a scare when she failed to show up to work, and a barrage of online comments ensued when she was replaced by other co-hosts for two days running.

However, fans need not worry as Holly has confirmed that the entire family received the all-clear on Friday, November, 20.

She posted a message of thanks to fans on Instagram on Saturday morning, writing:

“In line with government guidelines we were waiting for results of the tests before I return to work.

“Couple that with just wanting to look after two poorly children, it meant having two days away from This Morning.”

She added: “I chose not to alert everyone to this because my focus was on looking after them…

“Thankfully all tests came back negative and everybody’s feeling much better… see you Monday!”

