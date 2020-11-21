Hit-And-Run Kills Pensioner Aged 74 In Greater Manchester

HIT-And-Run Kills Pensioner Aged 74 In the Greater Manchester area of Newton Heath.



A 74-year-old pensioner has been tragically killed this morning, at around 9.15 pm, Saturday, November 21, in a hit-and-run accident on Droylsden Road, in the Newton Heath area of Greater Manchester.

The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident, and a 42-year-old man has since been arrested by the police and charged with the crime of causing death by dangerous driving, and he remains in police custody, with an investigation now underway by the Greater Manchester Police, to piece together the exact details surrounding the incident.

It is believed, from eye-witness statements, that a Mercedes van, driven by the arrested suspect, along with a passenger, had left the scene immediately after the accident on Droylsden Road, only for the 42-year-old driver to be picked up and arrested later on.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman, Sgt Brian Orr said, “This is a tragic incident where a woman has sadly lost her life, and our thoughts remain with her family at this difficult time. An investigation is underway and I would ask any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch with us. I’d also ask anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch”.

The deceased woman’s family are being comforted at their home by specialist police officers.

