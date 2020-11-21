HARRY and Meghan Hand Keys for Frogmore Cottage to Princess Eugenie.

PRINCESS EUGENIE and her husband Jack Brooksbank have moved into Frogmore Cottage, the former home of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to reports, raising suspicions they plan to leave the UK for good. It is understood the property near Windsor Castle will still be retained by the Sussexes but Eugenie and her husband, who she married in 2018, will share it.

Meghan and Harry caused a global sensation in January when they announced their plan to step down as senior members of the Royal Family. The couple are currently living in California, Meghan’s home state.

According to a local source, Eugenie and Jack moved into Frogmore Cottage, near Windsor, about two weeks ago.“Removal vans pitched up in the dead of the night and cleared out the cottage. They definitely did not want to be seen. Emptying their home and handing over the keys is a pretty strong sign Harry and Meghan have no plans to return.” the source said.

Harry and Meghan were given Frogmore Cottage as a gift by The Queen in April 2018 shortly before their wedding. The property was then extensively furnished under the expectation it would become their main home. However, in January the Duke and Duchess announced their plan to leave royal service and become “financially independent” whilst splitting their time between North America and Britain.

