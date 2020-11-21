Gary Barlow’s Food Comas

The superstar songwriter and Take That founder Gary Barlow(49) has admitted he’s had ‘Fights ‘ with food and his weight.



The Take That singer speaking with his good friend and confident James Corden said he had lost control at times and his old eating habits were doing no good.

He loved the food that gave him a couple of minutes of food coma and took him to another place, saying he used to devour Chinese food and crisps and chips.

He also admitted he had asked himself, how he had got into the state of needing a weight control plan and one that could be kept up.

The ‘junk’ food was out, and he knew he could not return to the odd cigarette either. 2005 was a low point for Gary as that was when he looked in the mirror and knew things had started to slide. All this from a man who once battled Bulimia.

Keeping a food diary and eating sensibly with no treat days was the key to a sustainable ideal weight.

After once weighing up to 17 stones Gary has said it has taken around ten years to get back to what he considers, a place where he wants to be.

