First Spanish Covid-19 case was detected in January

Health Ministry reveals the first Covid-19 case was detected in January



On Thursday, November 19, the Ministry published new data which reveals that the first case of coronavirus in Spain wasn’t transmitted by a German tourist holidaying in La Gomera as everyone thought; rather, the published paper shows that on January 1 there were at least 7 people with the virus, 5 of whom were in hospitals in Madrid, Andalucía, Catalonia, Valencia and Galicia.

The publication is a revised edition, taking into account a change in criteria for identifying the numbers of those infected with coronavirus to include people who met the clinical criterion for a positive diagnosis without the test.

Responding to the data, the director of the Centre for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies Fernando Simón admitted that “There were some cases that had symptoms in January, but were not diagnosed until much later” because “there were no tests on January 1 anywhere in the world.”

“This changes what we officially knew,” Simón added, “but I think it fits what was to be expected.

