First free mass testing site in Wales opens with results in 30 minutes

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
First free mass testing site in Wales opens with results in 30 minutes
Army deliver supplies at mass testing centre in Wales. CREDIT: @ J12enkinsL Twitter

The first mass testing site in Wales has opened in Merthyr Tydfil offering free screening to everyone living there, with results in 30 minutes.

Merthyr Tydfil has a population of around 60,000 and has seen among the highest number of Covid cases in Wales.

-- Advertisement --

The pilot is being run by the Welsh Government, UK Government, Merthyr Tydfil Council, Cwm Taf Morgannwg Health Board and the Ministry of Defence, with logistical support from the armed forces.

Everyone residing or employed in Merthyr Tydfil County Borough over the age of 11 who doesn’t have symptoms can just turn up without booking but children under 18 will need parental consent, reports WalesOnline.

People without symptoms can get a test from 9am to 7pm seven days a week.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “First free mass testing site in Wales opens with results in 30 minutes”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleEight dead and more than 30 wounded in Kabul rocket attack
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here