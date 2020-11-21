First free mass testing site in Wales opens with results in 30 minutes

The first mass testing site in Wales has opened in Merthyr Tydfil offering free screening to everyone living there, with results in 30 minutes.

Merthyr Tydfil has a population of around 60,000 and has seen among the highest number of Covid cases in Wales.

The pilot is being run by the Welsh Government, UK Government, Merthyr Tydfil Council, Cwm Taf Morgannwg Health Board and the Ministry of Defence, with logistical support from the armed forces.

Everyone residing or employed in Merthyr Tydfil County Borough over the age of 11 who doesn’t have symptoms can just turn up without booking but children under 18 will need parental consent, reports WalesOnline.

People without symptoms can get a test from 9am to 7pm seven days a week.

