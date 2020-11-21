AN elderly man was dragged from his bed and mauled by a pack of hyenas.

THE body of Tendai Maseka, 87, was found by villagers with its lower torso missing about 300 metres from his mud and wood hut in central Zimbabwe where he had been sleeping.

-- Advertisement --



Park rangers are hunting for the animals – believed to have been responsible for a recent series of attacks on cattle and goats in the area – in a bid to “eliminate” them, according to Tinashe Farawo, spokesman for the Zimbabwe Parks & Wildlife Management Authority.

Confirming the attack on Twitter, he wrote: “An elderly man who was killed by a pack of hyenas in Chirumanzu (87yrs) was staying alone. He was sleeping in a hut when the unfortunate incident happened. He was dragged for about 300m, with lower body missing. Drag marks and hyena tracks were visible.”

Locals have been urged to be vigilant, avoid moving around at night and keep all doors and windows closed until the animals are captured, Farawo said.

He told CNN that “these things normally happen at this time of year because it’s the drier months where normally food and water is scarce so the animals move long distances — and into communities — in search of food”.

Maseka was buried on Thursday, November 19.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Elderly man dragged from his bed and mauled by a pack of hyenas”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.