Drugs seized in Malaga

NARCOS in Malaga took a big hit on Friday, November 20, when a huge tanker carrying over 300kg of drugs was seized by the Guardia Civil on the AP-7 toll road at junction 208. Officials say that the vehicle was headed for Malaga.



Local officials were reportedly acting on a tip-off that the truck carrying the narcotics would be conducting a transfer at this junction. When the authorities arrived, witnesses said that they saw ‘several other vehicles fleeing’ the area.

Sources have reported that, subsequent to the officials intervening in ‘the turnaround’ with another criminal organisation, over 300kg of hashish and marijuana was seized.

Malaga’s Guardia Civil have confirmed that the incident took place but have not specified the amount of narcotics seized or whether anyone has been arrested.

