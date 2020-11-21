Donald Trump’s Son Tests Positive for Coronavirus.

Donald Trump Jr, the president’s eldest child, has tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesman said he has been isolating despite not suffering from any symptoms. The president’s eldest son is the second of his children to test positive for the virus, following Barron Trump’s diagnosis last month.

“Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result,” a spokesperson for Trump Jr. said. “He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines.”

Trump Jr. is the latest member of the president’s family to become infected with the virus. The president, the first lady and their son Barron have recovered after being struck down with the disease in October, weeks before the US election.

Barron Trump, US President Donald Trump’s youngest son, contracted COVID-19 after his parents were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, first lady Melania Trump said Wednesday. Barron initially tested negative after the president and his wife received their positive diagnoses, but was confirmed to have the virus in a subsequent test.

