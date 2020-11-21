Doctor arrested on suspicion of giving lethal injections to Covid patients

CREDIT: Wikimedia

A German doctor has been arrested on suspicion of giving lethal injections to two severely ill Covid patients.

POLICE in Essen are investigating the senior doctor, 44, who they suspect killed two ICU patients aged 47 and 50.

Detectives told Bild daily the doctor was arrested on Wednesday, November 18, and had confessed to one of the killings, claiming he wanted to end the patient and his family’s suffering.

According to the same newspaper, the doctor consulted with the deceased’s relatives before giving the lethal injections.

Under a court ruling last year, seriously ill patients can request assistance ending their lives in Germany.


However, it isn’t clear if this was the case in these instances.

The doctor has been suspended from Essen university hospital, where he has worked since February, and is helping police with their inquiries.


