British Female Athletes Are Among Victims Of A Naked Pics Cyber Attack

Four of Britain’s top female athletes are among victims of a sophisticated cyber-attack that has resulted in hundreds of sports stars and celebrities having their naked videos and pictures stolen from their iCloud accounts, and posted online.

One of the females had around 100 intimate images stolen, and is among a large number of people taking legal action to try and get their images removed from the dark web.

The agent for one of the victims stated, “It really is difficult to know what to do next, the people who do this are sick. We have seen some very unpleasant cases, even where people have been blackmailed over stolen material. But it’s not easy to get a grip on the situation and go after them. It can take years to pursue, just to get it taken down from the internet. As a victim, you have to decide if you want to go through it”.

A National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) spokesman stated, “Accessing and then leaking people’s personal data is utterly reprehensible, and we would urge everyone to take steps to secure their online accounts. The NCSC recommends people turn on two-factor authentication where it’s available. We also recommend a strong password made up of three random words to reduce the likelihood of being hacked, and important accounts should use a unique password. NCSC’s Cyber Aware website has actionable steps to stay secure”.

iCloud owners Apple have so far made no comment regarding the security breaches, but it came on the exact same night that top football club Manchester United confirmed they had been targeted in a cyberattack, described as “a sophisticated operation by organised cyber criminals”.

