Brit couple found huntsman spider in Amazon package

A terrified Brit couple found more than they bargained for when they opened a delivery package from Amazon and discovered a huge Huntsman spider lurking inside

Mark and Gemma Smith, from Shanklin on the Isle of Wight got a very unwelcome delivery after ordering Christmas decorations from Amazon on November 14, when they discovered the hairy arachnid hidden amongst the packing paper.

Mum-of-two Gemma said: “I opened up the parcel and I said ‘Holy f***’

“I literally chucked the box. I didn’t know if there were any more in there.”

After ordering a set of light-up Christmas boxes from Amazon, the box lay unopened in their house for two days before Gemma made the grim discovery of the dead creepy crawly.

Musician Mark posted a photo on Facebook and said: “Poor arachnophobic Gem opened a box from Amazon to find this huge spider inside.

“Anyone know the species? It looks like a Huntsman but I’m no spider expert. Whatever it is, it ain’t from the UK.”

Mark added: “Better check the bin to make sure it’s still there!”

Spider expert Samantha Nixon confirmed the 10cm spider was a huntsman, known to bite humans but their venom is not lethal.

