Breaking News: Four arrests in connection with murder of Moston teenager

Detectives have arrested two men and two teenagers this morning in connection with the death of 16- year-old Alexander John Soyoye in Moston earlier this month.
TWO 15-year-old boys, an 18-year-old man and a 21-year-old man have all been arrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in custody at this time.
One man was charged in connection with the murder earlier this month.
Just after 7pm on Thursday, November 5, officers were called by colleagues at the ambulance service to a report of a stabbing on Birchenall Street, Moston.
Despite the best efforts of emergency services, Alexander was pronounced dead at the scene.
Chief Inspector Alan Clitherow, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “As always, our thoughts remain with the loved one of the teenager who sadly lost his life earlier this month.
“Our investigation is very much on-going and our message to the community still stands – do the right thing and come forward.
“Anyone with information can call us on 101 quoting incident number 2639 of 05/11/2020.
