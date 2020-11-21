A flying visit to Almeria

POPULAR singer-songwriter Antonio Orozco was recently out and about in Garrucha and Macael.

The Catalan celebrity visited a well-known Garrucha restaurant where he was happy to pose for selfies with the staff but spent more time in marble-producing Macael.

Here he was photographed beside the outsize marble pestle and mortar sculpture at the entrance to the town.

This was hardly surprising, given Orozco’s links to Macael-based Cosentino, as he performed live at the inauguration of the Cosentinto Barcelona Centre in San Feliu de Llobregat in 2018.

While in the province, Orozco also visited and old friend, the legendary flamenco guitarist Tomatito.

