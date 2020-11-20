WORLD’S FIRST ‘CLEAN’ PHONE

It had to happen sooner or later the worlds first antibacterial phone has been developed.

The smartphone has a technology called silver ions that reduce the spread of microbes by nearly 100 per cent.

The silver ions are embedded into the material of the phone itself so they can stop the spread of bacteria, the phone is also waterproof.

The device which is described as rugged and well made will be available in early 2021 in its antibacterial form.

‘BULLITT’ is the firm that makes the smartphone, and with its Biomaster clean technology, they hope it will be a market leader.

It’s so easy to wipe your current device with a sterile wipe but knowing that your phone will stay clean for longer and restrict the spread of germs has to be a valuable extra, especially with current hygiene concerns.

The flagship model will be the ‘S62’ which the firm claim will have thermal imaging able to detect an elevated temperature in a person, and you can wash it regularly with soap and water being completely waterproof.

Expect to pay around 400 euros for the top model.

