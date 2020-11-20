Wipeout TV Contestant Sufferers Cardiac Arrest and Dies While tackling Obstacle Course.

-- Advertisement --



A male Wipeout contestant has died after suffering a cardiac arrest while taking on the obstacle course just as the television show is set to make a reboot in America. It is understood that there were two paramedics on-site, plus a safety producer and paramedic coordinator.

Production sources said a male contestant needed medical attention Wednesday after completing the course, and he was tended to by on-site emergency personnel who then called paramedics. The contestant was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Law enforcement sources said they got a cardiac arrest call just before midday on Wednesday, medics on set had already started using a defibrillator on the contestant, who was experiencing chest pains after completing the course.

A spokesman for the production said that every ‘Wipeout’ contestant undergoes medical exams before participating. Wipeout is getting an upcoming reboot on TBS after originally airing on ABC from 2008 to 2014. A spokesperson said: “We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family.”

Wipeout is an American television game show that features contestants competing in what was billed as the “world’s largest” obstacle course.

John Cena and Nicole Byer will serve as hosts, with Camille Kostek as field host when the show returns to our screens. The show was originally hosted and commentated by John Henson and John Anderson, while Jill Wagner acted as the “on-location” reporter. The production company, Endemol Shine North America, added: “We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Wipeout TV Contestant Sufferers Cardiac Arrest and Dies While tackling Obstacle Course ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.