Wipeout TV Contestant Sufferers Cardiac Arrest and Dies While tackling Obstacle Course.
A male Wipeout contestant has died after suffering a cardiac arrest while taking on the obstacle course just as the television show is set to make a reboot in America. It is understood that there were two paramedics on-site, plus a safety producer and paramedic coordinator.
John Cena and Nicole Byer will serve as hosts, with Camille Kostek as field host when the show returns to our screens. The show was originally hosted and commentated by John Henson and John Anderson, while Jill Wagner acted as the “on-location” reporter. The production company, Endemol Shine North America, added: “We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time.”
