We need real Leaders, Not Celebrity Politicians!

What a welcome distraction the Biden vs Trumpty Dumpty show was – from the UK government’s ongoing Covid chaos and staggering incompetence. With every toy that Trump ‘bigly’ threw out of his pram we moved further away from the farce of all the UK’s U-turns – and evidence that its leaders couldn’t organise a bun fight in a bakery, or a press conference in a pandemic.

Boris Johnson is the court jester that the Conservatives foisted on a nation that found Jeremy Corbyn unappealing. Boris has been shown to lack discipline and attention to detail during the floods at the start of the year; the ongoing Covid problem; the school meals fiasco; and, above all, the Brexit negotiations which will deliver few promises made in 2016. Apparently, he was bounced into the present lockdown by media leaks, possibly from Matt Hancock and/or Michael Gove because he couldn’t make a decision although scientists had advised him a lockdown was needed in September.

-- Advertisement --



In fact, has this government ever once used joined-up thinking? It launched Eat Out to Help Out at the same time as its anti-obesity drive, then blamed Brits for going out and spreading the virus.

Boris has passed the “political tipping point”. This pandemic has become ingrained in the national consciousness: it’s all-consuming, its consequences felt for many years to come. It’s surely already become the defining issue of his premiership.

When the country emerges from this long and dark winter into the spring, it’ll be eager for a fresh start. And that must means new leadership. Trump and Johnson have shown countries need REAL leaders, not celebrity politicians.

Finally, on a really positive note, many thanks to everyone who’s left great comments on my website about ‘No Safe Place’, the latest of my thrillers now available in audiobook format. Listen yourself to the free audio samples on Amazon!

In fact, even thinking about the novel is sending icy, blood-curdling shivers down my spine…

Nurse, the screens please! That’s better, now I’m back on the meds. And bring that big syringe!

Nora Johnson’s psychological crime thrillers ‘No Safe Place’, ‘Betrayal’, ‘The Girl in the Woods’, ‘The Girl in the Red Dress’, ‘No Way Back’, ‘Landscape of Lies’, ‘Retribution’, ‘Soul Stealer’, ‘The De Clerambault Code’ (www.nora-johnson.net) available online as eBook (€0.99;£0.99), Apple Books, paperback & audiobook.All profits to Costa del Sol Cudeca cancer charity