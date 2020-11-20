Valencia restrictions extended to December 9

RESTRICTIONS in the Community of Valencia have been extended to December 9



The Offical Gazette of the Generalitat Valenciana (DOGV) announced on Friday, November 20 that the current Covid-19 restrictions in the Valencian Community will remain in place until December 9. The new decree runs from noon on Friday, November 20 until 11:59 p.m. on December 9.

Under current restrictions, movement is restricted between midnight and 6am, with groups limited to a maximum of 6 people. Smoking is prohibited on public roads, terraces, beaches or any outdoor spaces when a distance of 2 meters can’t be guaranteed. In addition, bars, restaurants and hotels must limit their indoor capacity to a third and their outdoor capacity to 50%, while shops have a maximum capacity of 50%.

The restriction of the entry and exit of people from the territory of the Valencian Community -except for justified trips, such as going to work, studying or going to the doctor, returning to the usual home or caring for dependent people- has been in force since October 30. The perimeter closure of the region has been extended twice for seven calendar days, and from this Friday it is extended until December 9.

Valencian President Ximo Puig also announced that restrictions for Elda and Petrer will remain in place for another fourteen days.

