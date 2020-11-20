Toy collection campaign to ensure “no child goes without” this Christmas

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Toy collection campaign to ensure
CREDIT: Ayuntamiento de Rincon de la Victoria

The Civil Protection Association in Rincon de la Victoria has launched a campaign to collect new toys for children from vulnerable families in the town.

THE initiative aims to ensure that “no child goes without” a toy on Three Kings Day.

Councillor Josefa Carnero said: “The current health situation has dragged many families into a difficult economic situation. For this reason we do not want the pandemic to leave any child without a gift.”

Organisers are asking for toys that “are as educational as possible, avoiding electric items and those specific to boys or girls”.

Children who receive a toy will correspond to the families being assisted by the municipality’s social services.


The collection campaign will run until December 31, ready for delivery before Three Kings Day on January 6.

Unwrapped gifts can be dropped off at the Civil Protection offices in Calle Lancelot, Torre de Benagalbon, from 9am to 2pm, and 6pm to 8pm, Monday to Friday.


Those who are unable to leave their homes can arrange for collection by calling 673 171 456.

