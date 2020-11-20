Thief gets more than he bargained for after robbing a 4”9 MMA fighter in Argentina.

A thief in Argentina was left shocked and ‘bloodied’ after being hit and head locked when attempting to steal the smartphone of a young woman trained in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

The 4’’9 tall fighter, known in the media as ‘Brisa’, was with her friend in the tourist resort of Mar del Plata near Buenos Aires when a thief snatched her phone and ran away. He was stopped in his escape by workers, letting Brisa catch up with him.

Trained in MMA, footage shows Brisa holding the man in a headlock and hitting him in the head several times. She is heard shouting ‘Son of a b***h, get a job!’ and asks if he thinks ‘I spend all day locked up at work just so can steal from me in 3 seconds?’

Police arrived shortly after and brought away the stunned and ‘bloodied’ thief in handcuffs. She later stated that she was filled with ‘hatred’ at the man as had worked throughout the pandemic on reduced wages and had saved for months to buy the smartphone.

She maintained that she did not regret her actions and hoped the thief never tries to steal again.

