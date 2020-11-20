‘Tackling gender violence together’ in Torrox.

“Gender violence is a problem in society that we have to tackle together”, Torrox Mayor Óscar Medina warned at the launch of the town’s Action Guide for Women “Here With You Now”.

It’s part of a number of virtual initiatives throughout November to raise awareness and offer support to abused women.

The council is working with the Local Police, VioGén Guardia Civil, social workers and Torrox Women’s Centre.

“Gender violence is not a private problem, it is a violation of human rights that affects the whole of society, especially the public powers and we have to tackle it by working together.”

“As part of the commitment to support and assist in the face of gender violence, we are coordinated to offer a joint and rapid response when required, in addition to offering general information services, legal and labor advice,” stressed Medina.

Torrox City Council has a Municipal Information Center for women with more than 25 years of experience located in the El Convento building on Calle Almedina. They can be contacted online, by calling 952 53 95 13, or emailing: equality@torrox.es , juridico.igualdad@torrox.es or unem@torrox.es

